KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has proposed that a special dialogue be held between her ministry, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the National Combat Sports Federation to find a solution to the issue of bullying among school students.

She said a punitive approach, such as suspension alone, is insufficient. Instead, students involved should be given proper guidance and opportunities to channel their energy positively through structured activities, such as combat sports.

“I want us to hold a dialogue with the MOE and the combat sports association to explore how we can better address school bullying cases, especially those where the MOE takes disciplinary action, such as suspension.

“We must not give up on these children. We can guide them and help channel their energy into sports. Combat sports are governed by rules, and through them, students can learn discipline.

“Bullying and acts of violence against fellow students are unacceptable, and we must help them understand that,” she told reporters during the 2025 National Combat Sports Championship.

The championship, which began last Thursday (July 24) and concluded today, brought together more than 2,000 athletes from all over the country who competed in the five main disciplines of combat sports, namely silat, wushu, karate-do, muay thai and wrestling.

Hannah said combat sports not only build physical strength but also form discipline among young people to train them to control their emotions and actions.

She expressed confidence that sports serve as a powerful platform to help students discover their potential, especially those who are still exploring their interests and talents.

“By watching sporting events, a sense of curiosity and interest is sparked. That desire to try is crucial—if they don’t try, they’ll never know whether they have talent,” she said.

Hannah believes that with the right guidance starting from school, every student has the potential to shape a successful future and ultimately become a valuable asset to the nation’s development. — Bernama