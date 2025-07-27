KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Widespread adoption of AI by businesses and workers in Malaysia is set to accelerate the nation’s economic growth across various sectors, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

In a statement today, Gobind said that Generative AI alone is projected to unlock up to USD113.4 billion in productive capacity for the country.

Speaking at the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2025 in Shanghai, China, yesterday, he underscored the shared responsibility of countries worldwide to ensure that AI continues to be a force for good.

“In this artificial intelligence (AI)-shaped era, collaboration is essential. Only through shared commitment, innovation and vigilance can we ensure that the digital world remains a force for good.

“The overarching goal is to bridge the digital divide among nations and enhance digital collaboration to ensure the development and governance of emerging technologies benefit humanity,” he said.

Gobind said Malaysia welcomes the outcome document of the Global AI Governance Action Plan, and highlighted domestic efforts, including the establishment of the National AI Office (NAIO) last December to coordinate and drive the country’s AI agenda.

As the 2025 ASEAN Chair, Gobind said that the country is spearheading the ASEAN AI Safety Network and leading the conversation on AI safety.

The Network, according to Gobind, will act as ASEAN’s regional platform for AI safety, facilitating best practice exchanges, research collaboration, standards development and responsible AI adoption.

“By driving innovation, enhancing decision-making and optimising the use of precious resources, AI is not just changing industries — it is accelerating global development.

“And in doing so, it reminds us that the technologies of tomorrow must be built together, across borders, with a shared vision for a better world,” he said.

Gobind also said Malaysia will host two major global events this year, the inaugural ASEAN AI Malaysia Summit in August and the Smart Cities World Expo Kuala Lumpur in September, aimed at bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and academics to discuss AI, innovation and digital transformation. — Bernama