SHAH ALAM, July 27 — A 23-year-old man died after his motorcycle skidded and plunged from a 21-metre-high flyover on the 1/B 0.5 ramp of the Damansara–Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) in the Klang Valley last Thursday.

Shah Alam district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident occurred around 4.45pm, Berita Minggu, the Sunday edition of Malay daily Berita Harian reported today.

The victim was reported to have been riding a Yamaha YZF-R15 when he looked to have lost control of his bike while navigating a bend before crashing into the flyover’s divider and falling to the ground below.

“The impact of the crash caused the victim to fall from the flyover, approximately 21 metres, onto a grassy area along Persiaran Pulau Angsa. The victim, who sustained severe head and leg injuries, was confirmed dead at the scene,” Iqbal was quoted as saying.

He added that the victim, aged 23, worked for a private company and was on his way from his home in Kampung Melayu Subang to a motorcycle service workshop in Kuala Lumpur.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving.

Iqbal also appealed for any witnesses or members of the public with information to come forward and assist with the investigation, directing them to contact Inspector Nur Iqmal Maisarah Azman at 012-2836851.