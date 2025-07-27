JERTIH, July 27 — Police have successfully solved three robbery cases that occurred in several villages in the Besut district after arresting a man in a raid in Kampung Gong Medang here, last Monday. (July 21)

Besut district police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said the 32-year-old suspect, who was suspected of being involved in knife-wielding robberies since last month, was arrested by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Besut district police headquarters (IPD).

“The suspect was arrested following three robberies involving three female victims, all of whom were food deliverers between June 24 and July 20.

“The suspect’s modus operandi was to identify female vendors who provided delivery service and would give addresses at unoccupied houses in remote areas in Kampung Gong Medang and Kampung Tembila,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Besut IPD here today.

Azamuddin said when the victim arrived at the given location, the suspect would approach the victim’s car and brandish a knife before robbing the victim’s jewellery.

He added, the suspect managed to rob the jewellery belonging to the first and second victims, involving an estimated loss of RM30,000 and RM200 in cash.

“However, the suspect failed to rob the third victim because the victim resisted, causing the victim to suffer injuries to both hands,” he said.

Azamuddin said following the arrest, the police also managed to seize two melted gold bars weighing 82.26 grammes believed to belong to two victims, a Honda City and two mobile phones belonging to the suspect.

He added that checks found that the suspect had a past criminal record related to robbery and was tested negative for drugs.

He said the suspect, who is married, was remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code and Section 394 of the same act. — Bernama