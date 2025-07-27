KULIM, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the public to assess the government’s efforts and policies based on facts, rather than being swayed by political sentiment.

Bernama reported him saying that although the government has implemented various initiatives, there are still parties spreading inaccurate information — such as claims that fuel and goods prices are rising — when, in fact, the opposite is true.

“This is a free, democratic country, but we must offer clarification. During an interview (at the gathering in Dataran Merdeka), for instance, there were questions about fuel prices going up, when in reality they have gone down. There are many such falsehoods.

“This shows that it’s all just political sentiment and hatred, not based on facts. So, we suggest that the people evaluate based on facts. If there are shortcomings, we’re open to improvement,” he told reporters after attending the Organisational Strengthening Seminar and PKR Federal Territories President’s Tour here today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, acknowledged that government initiatives may not be perfect, but said the administration is constantly looking for ways to address any issues that arise.

“I’m not claiming that everything we do is perfect, but we always listen and adjust where needed,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar arrived at the closed-door event at around 12.30pm, where he delivered the President’s address and met with PKR members in attendance.