KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Traffic at Jalan Dang Wangi has come to a stand still due to the sizable crowd protesting against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's leadership.

Thousands of protestors dressed predominantly in black are gathered in front of Sogo supermarket and Pertama Complex causing a traffic jam.

PAS leaders like Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh were seen giving speeches to rally the crowd, calling for Anwar's immediate resignation.

Nik said Anwar reneged on all his promises and is causing investors to shy away from Malaysia stagnating the economy.

Several vendors were sighted selling T-shirts with the slogans ‘Turun Anwar’, ‘subsidi hapus’ and ‘mungkir janji’ — which translate to ‘Step Down Anwar’, ‘subsidies abolished’ and ‘broken promises’ respectively.

Vendors sell T-shirts with the slogans ‘Turun Anwar’, which translate to ‘Step Down Anwar’ during rally in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

As speeches continued the crowd kept swelling up. At Dataran Merdeka crowds are starting to grow as well.

According to PAS Youth who are coordinating the crowds, they will start marching to Dataran Merdeka at 1pm.

The protest has so far remained peaceful, with a heavy police presence observed throughout the area.