ALOR SETAR, July 26 — The Madani government is committed to upholding the principles of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech for Malaysians, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin Nasution said that due to this principle, his ministry did not place too much emphasis on the assembly held in the capital today.

“When the court says there’s no need to notify the police, we go along with it.

“But the main issue I want to raise is this — if the Opposition truly respects democratic principles, I wish to pose the question, do they want to act outside Parliament or inside Parliament?” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the opening of the Kedah Contingent Children Interview Centre (CIC) here today, which was also attended by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Home Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Awang Alik Jeman.

Saifuddin Nasution said that if demands towards the government were made outside Parliament, such as by holding assemblies, it would have no impact.

“In Parliament, the prime minister has opened up the opportunity fully, and the Opposition can table a motion of no confidence. In this case, the Prime Minister even said the Opposition’s motion would be given priority, and government business would be postponed. But Parliament has been sitting for five days now, and it’s been silent,” he said.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, if the Opposition understands the democratic process and wants to use democratic means to topple someone, it should be done through Parliament.

“All we see now is noise outside about the gathering. So, the people can now see — do they want to uphold democratic principles or simply create uneasiness?

“Do they want to paint an ugly picture, send negative signals to potential investors, just as the economy is beginning to move in a better direction?” he said. — Bernama