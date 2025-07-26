ALOR SETAR, July 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says the government is not taking lightly the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia and its impact on Malaysia.

Anwar said that although the situation in Malaysia remained stable and calm, the country must learn from the experiences of its neighbours.

“I believe, as of now, the leaders of both countries appear ready (to cease attacks), but we must remain vigilant as the Asean region is geopolitically very strategic.

“We in Malaysia do not take it lightly even though the situation in our country is stable and calm; we learn from the experiences of our neighbouring countries,” he said when met by reporters after attending a closed-door meeting with PKR leaders from Perlis, Kedah and Penang here yesterday.

He said the conflict should also be addressed through diplomatic efforts, and both leaders had, in principle, agreed to halt the fighting, although there appeared to be some violations at the border.

Anwar said he had contacted the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia and was optimistic that both countries would stop the attacks to allow a peace process to take place.

“They (the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia) have given very good cooperation… Both prime ministers told me, ‘Anwar, thank you very much, we accept your role and we want you to carry on’,” said Anwar.

The Prime Minister said he had also asked Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to contact the foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia regarding the issue.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Anwar welcomed the positive signals and willingness shown by Bangkok and Phnom Penh in considering a ceasefire to prevent further conflict at the border of the two countries.

Anwar was reported to have contacted Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday afternoon to express Malaysia’s concern over the escalating tensions.

The media previously reported that Thai and Cambodian troops clashed on Thursday in a disputed border area, with both sides accusing each other of sparking the latest confrontation.

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations have risen since May 28 following a bloody incident in the Preah Vihear area that claimed the life of a Cambodian soldier.

The two countries have long been at odds over their 817-kilometre border, which has remained unresolved for decades, and the dispute continues to strain diplomatic relations. — Bernama