KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Police are studying closed circuit television (CCTV) footage to track the suspects involved in the robbery of former prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s grandchild’s residence in Bukit Ledang here on Wednesday, which resulted in losses of RM1.8 million.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan said they were investigating the case when contacted by Bernama.

“We are looking into it and as of yesterday, we have yet to be able to identify (the suspect). We are also studying CCTV footage of the victim’s residence,” he said briefly.

He had confirmed yesterday to the media that a residence belonging to the former prime minister’s grandchild had been broken into and jewellery worth RM1.8 million had been stolen.

The break-in was discovered by a domestic helper at 3 pm after they discovered the padlock on the back gate had been cut and thieves had gotten into the residence. — Bernama