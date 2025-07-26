KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated his administration’s commitment to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, following the “Turun Anwar” rally in the capital that drew an estimated 18,000 participants.

In a Facebook post today, he expressed gratitude to security and emergency personnel and called for continued democratic engagement beyond protests.

“I extend my utmost appreciation to all members of the security forces — from the police, fire department, medical teams, and volunteers — who served with professionalism, discipline and dedication,” Anwar said, crediting them for ensuring public safety and a smooth event.

Addressing the crowd that had gathered, Anwar wished them safe journeys home and urged continued participation in national discourse.

“Criticism and differing views should not be seen through the lens of hostility,” he wrote.

“In fact, they must continue to flourish and thrive as the lifeblood of a mature, progressive and sovereign nation-state.”

Anwar, who has long styled himself a reformist leader, said he remains “steadfast and consistent” in upholding democratic principles, particularly the right to free speech and criticism.

He also pointed to the Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT) in Parliament as proof of his administration’s openness to scrutiny.

“Members of Parliament are free to ask any question directly, and to raise objections to me as prime minister directly,” he said.

“I urge you to continue pressing MPs to attend and actively participate, especially in PMQT.”

The prime minister went on to invite Malaysians to move beyond protest alone, encouraging them to “engage in dialogue and discourse, find common ground, and chart and build this nation together.”

He added, “Not merely on the streets, but by rising to explore, master and seize new frontiers so that this country can be propelled forward with strength and vigour.”

Ending his post on a forward-looking note, Anwar invited the public to return to Kuala Lumpur in the near future, highlighting upcoming restoration efforts at historic sites such as the Sultan Abdul Samad Building.

“These landmarks are undergoing large-scale conservation so we can boost tourism and support the economy in the capital, rich with historical value, hope, and national spirit, especially in conjunction with the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he said.

The Facebook post comes after a peaceful rally earlier in the day, organised by Opposition figures and civil society groups to protest against the rising cost of living and demand political accountability.

Among the speakers were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, former prime ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Perikatan Nasional information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau.

Police said the event ended without incident.