IPOH, July 25 — Several major roads here will be closed and diverted in stages next week to make way for the rehearsal and celebration of the 2025 Perak-level Warriors’ Day.

District Police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the Warriors’ Day rehearsal would be held on Tuesday (July 29) and Wednesday (July 30) from 7.30 am to 10 am.

He said roads would also be closed on Thursday (July 31) for the main celebration, starting at 7.30 am, for about an hour.

Abang Zainal Abidin said among the roads affected by the closures and diversions are Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab (Medan Kid), which will be diverted to Jalan St. John and Jalan SP Seenivasagam.

“Jalan SP Seenivasagam will be diverted towards Medan Kid; Jalan Raja Musa Aziz will be diverted to Jalan Kuala Kangsar; Jalan Tun Abdul Razak to Jalan Raja Musa Aziz; and Jalan Kuala Kangsar to Jalan Raja Musa Aziz.

“Jalan Sultan Iskandar, from the direction of the MB (Menteri Besar) roundabout, will serve as the VVIP movement route and will be operating in the opposite direction when entering Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab (in front of the KTM station/State Mosque/Perak Police Contingent headquarters),” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public to plan their journeys, comply with signage and police instructions, and to use the alternative routes. — Bernama