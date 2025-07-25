KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Police have advised the public to prepare for possible traffic disruptions in central Kuala Lumpur due to a rally tomorrow at Dataran Merdeka.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalil Ismail said the Royal Malaysia Police respects the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and will play a facilitative role during the event.

The IGP also advised members of the public not attending the rally to avoid the area or travel early to prevent delays.

Traffic flow around Dataran Merdeka is expected to experience changes while the event takes place, the IGP explained.

He added that his agency will help manage the traffic situation, and ensure the safety of all participants and the general public.

“Let us jointly ensure that this open democratic space is used positively for the sake of maintaining harmony and the welfare of the community as a whole,” he said in a statement today.

Khalil also urged all involved to obey existing laws and maintain order throughout the rally, encouraging rally-goers to act respectfully and uphold Malaysian values of civility.

KL police previously said it would not close any roads in the city for the rally, but would increase presence at key gathering points and train stations.

Police previously projected that between 10,000 and 15,000 people could attend the anti-government rally that PAS is organising this Saturday.