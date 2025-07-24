PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he plans to speak with his counterparts from Thailand and Cambodia, following renewed border tensions that have reportedly killed at least two civilians.

Malaysia is the current chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and Anwar previously offered to mediate the dispute.

The latest round of fighting escalated today when a Thai F-16 fighter jet bombed targets in Cambodia, according to reports from both sides.

“I think what’s happening is worrying. Both are key members of Asean and close neighbours to Malaysia,” Anwar told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Asean Semiconductor Summit here.

“I have sent messages to both prime ministers and look forward to speaking with them later today or tonight.”

Reuters, quoting the Thai army, reported that one of the country’s F-16 fighter jets readied along the disputed border had fired into Cambodia and destroyed a military target.

Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty at various non-demarcated points along their land border for over a century, which has led to skirmishes over several years and at least a dozen deaths, Reuters reported.

Tensions flared again in May following the killing of a Cambodian soldier during a brief exchange of gunfire, which escalated into a full-blown diplomatic crisis and now has triggered armed clashes.

Anwar said he hoped both sides would stand down and talk again, calling peace the only option.

“The least we can expect is for them to stand down and hopefully begin negotiations. Peace is the only option,” said Anwar.