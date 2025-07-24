KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is working to introduce a digital passport submission system for Malaysian Haj pilgrims to minimise the need for them to visit TH branch offices in person, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the initiative is among TH’s ongoing efforts to enhance and improve efficiency in Haj management for the comfort of the pilgrims.

“May the administration and management of Malaysia’s Haj pilgrimage continue to be among the best in the world, God willing,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah).

Zulkifli said various measures have been implemented by TH to ensure optimal management of the pilgrimage, including the introduction of a digital Haj medical record book, which helps medical personnel check pilgrims’ health records online.

“This also aims to prevent the loss of physical medical books. In addition, the Haj mobility application was introduced to assist staff in coordinating pilgrims’ movements throughout the Haj season,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said all eligible Malaysian pilgrims successfully obtained their Haj visas, including those who encountered technical issues during biometric registration via the Saudi Visa Bio mobile application.

He said the achievement was the result of close cooperation between TH, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, and relevant technical agencies. However, TH is aware that a small number of pilgrims experienced difficulties registering biometric data through the app.

“The issue stemmed from technical factors such as mobile device incompatibility, inaccurate facial or fingerprint scanning, and the need for ongoing technical system upgrades in line with current developments,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib (PN-Maran).

Zulkifli said TH has taken several proactive measures to help ease pilgrims’ use of the application, including providing complete guidelines and support through its official portal at www.tabunghaji.gov.my for downloading and using the Saudi Visa Bio app.

“TH also conducts briefing sessions during the basic Haj courses nationwide. These guidelines are also clearly outlined in the haj offer letter issued to each pilgrim.

“TH customer service centres at headquarters and in all state branches are also available to assist pilgrims facing technical issues or in need of additional support,” he added.

For pilgrims aged 80 and above, he said they are automatically exempted from the biometric scanning process, while special exemptions are granted to pilgrims with facial or fingerprint impairments, subject to medical verification and supporting documents uploaded through the Saudi Visa Bio system. — Bernama