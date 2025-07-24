BINTULU, July 24 — A dazzling fireworks display lit up the night sky above the Bintulu-Jepak bridge last night after it was officially renamed Tun Taib Mahmud Bridge by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Costing RM466 million and stretching 1.2km across Batang Kemena, the bridge stands as a tribute to the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who served Sarawak as governor and chief minister.

Abang Johari said the renaming honours Taib’s vision and contributions, particularly for the establishment of the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) and in laying the foundation for the development of Samalaju.

“I am merely continuing the work of our past leaders. Tun Taib played a key role in setting up Recoda, developing Samalaju, and attracting investments. If he were alive today, he would be amazed by this bridge,” said the Premier.

Abang Johari recalled a town hall session in 2017 following the passing of the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, where he made three key promises to the people of Bintulu.

The first was to build an iconic bridge linking Bintulu and Jepak, akin to San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge; to implement a second wave of development for Bintulu; and to relocate the Resident’s Office and administrative centre from Bintulu town to Jepak.

“Tonight, I’ve fulfilled those promises,” he declared.

He also announced the construction of a new four-lane road linking the bridge to Bintulu Airport, opening the way for urban expansion, including modern residential and commercial zones, as well as affordable housing.

Abang Johari revealed that Jepak will be the next area to receive piped gas infrastructure, moving households away from using gas cylinders and towards direct gas supply, a move made possible by Sarawak’s own energy company Petros.

Earlier yesterday, he officially launched piped gas supply to households in the Sungai Plan housing area.

“Just like Peninsular Malaysia has gas pipelines from Terengganu, we in Sarawak too have abundant gas. That’s why we established Petros to develop our own modern infrastructure,” he said.

He pointed out Bintulu’s growing capacity in power generation, with a new 500-megawatt gas-powered plant under construction.

This will add to the existing capacity of 500 megawatts and another upcoming 500-megawatt plant, bringing Bintulu’s total generation capacity to 1.5 gigawatts.

Abang Johari also touched on the rapid industrial growth in Samalaju, where more than 10,000 workers are employed.

He cited the recent launch of a polysilicon project by OCI and Tokuyama, which will require 200 engineers with priority given to Sarawakian graduates.

“When Sarawak’s economy grows, so must our household income. Talented Sarawakian youths must be given the opportunity to serve in these high-paying industries,” he said, adding that education is key to ending poverty.

To support this vision, he said the Sarawak government has committed to providing free university education for Sarawakian students starting 2026, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

“When investors come, we must also improve facilities including building international schools and creating more high-income job opportunities,” he said.

Looking ahead, Abang Johari said Bintulu will see further infrastructure growth under the 13th Malaysia Plan, including the development of an Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) system linking Bintulu to Samalaju, reinforcing its status as a clean, green, and modern town.

“Kuching is already recognised among the world’s top 10 cleanest cities. Bintulu will follow suit as a low-carbon, environmentally friendly city,” he said.

He pointed out Bintulu has been identified by the World Economic Forum as one of 36 Transition Industrial Clusters globally and the only one in Asia due to its commitment to low-carbon industrial growth.

“With our children graduating with free education, going on to pursue Master’s and PhDs, we will continue developing Sarawak with our own talent,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to increasing Sarawak’s revenue and redistributing it through strategic, people-focused development. — The Borneo Post