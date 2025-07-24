KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) will soon relocate its operations from Kuala Lumpur to Cyberjaya in a bid to enhance coordination, efficiency, and service quality, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced today.

Speaking during a briefing, Saifuddin said the relocation scheduled for September 2 or 3 will centralise all key agencies involved in tackling financial and cybercrime under one roof.

"The move to Cyberjaya is not just logistical it’s strategic," he said.

"By co-locating agencies such as the police, Bank Negara, MCMC, NFCC, and newly-added partners like the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and Securities Commission, we aim to strengthen governance, streamline communication, and modernise our response mechanisms."

Currently, the NSRC handles up to 500 calls daily, comprising general inquiries and genuine scam reports.

Saifuddin said the center operates the 997 hotline, where victims can seek help in cases of financial scams, including cyber-enabled and cyber-dependent crimes such as phishing and malware attacks.

He said this consolidation aligns with broader efforts to combat online scams more effectively and mirrors global trends, where scam-related losses are escalating.

"Modern cybercrime requires modern solutions With more room and facilities in Cyberjaya, we can deploy better technology, scale up staff, and ensure 24/7 multilingual support."

International collaboration will also be strengthened through Malaysia’s participation in conventions like the upcoming Budapest Convention in Vietnam, aimed at improving cross-border cybercrime cooperation.

The Home Ministry also plans to increase legislative tools and enforcement capacity, while the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) remains the main coordinating agency for NSRC operations.