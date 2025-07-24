KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Police have arrested the uncle of a one year and seven-month-old boy who died believed to have been bitten by a dog in an incident at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Buloh yesterday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the 19-year-old suspect, who is an Orang Asli from the Temuan tribe, was arrested under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children Act 2001 at 11.50 am today.

“The results of the autopsy conducted by doctors at the Forensic Department of Sungai Buloh Hospital found that the cause of death was a ‘neck injury due to canine mauling’ or a vicious dog attack and bite,” he said in a statement today.

He also asked the public not to speculate and to contact the Sungai Buloh Police Station Hotline at 03-61561222 or the investigating officer, Insp Mohamad Aizad Abd Azik at 0134861194 if they have information on the case.

Yesterday, Mohd Hafiz was reported to have said that a report on the incident at 8.40 am was received from a medical officer at the Sungai Buloh Hospital Emergency Department.

He said the child was taken to the emergency zone unconscious and given CPR, but was unresponsive. The victim was confirmed dead at 9.14 am.

“The victim was taken to the hospital by his parents, an Orang Asli couple aged 31 and 29 from Kampung Orang Asli Jalan Hospital,” he said. — Bernama