KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck the Minahassa Peninsula in Sulawesi at 4.50am today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the quake occurred at a depth of 131 kilometres, about 120km west of Gorontalo, Indonesia, national news agency Bernama reported today.

MetMalaysia said tremors were felt in parts of Tawau and Lahad Datu, Sabah.

However, there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia.