KUALA LUMPUR, July 224 — A married couple died in a house fire that broke out early this morning in Kampung Sangkir, Kota Belud.

The victims, identified as Mamat @ Jamrin Sinti and his wife Noorijah Rashid, both aged 47, were found dead in the bathroom of their home.

Kota Belud Fire and Rescue station chief Elge Bakuk said in a statement that they received an emergency call at 2.52am.

Ten personnel, a fire engine, and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire.

When firefighters arrived, the single-storey house was already fully engulfed in flames, and a nearby car was also destroyed.

The team brought the fire under control at 3.22am and later discovered the couple's burnt remains in the bathroom.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to the police, and the operation ended at 4.55am after ensuring no further hazards remained.

District police chief Supt Shahrudin Mat Husain said the husband worked as a rubber tapper and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.