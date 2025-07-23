PAPAR, July 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said seat negotiations between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and PH ahead of the upcoming state election are progressing smoothly, with both coalitions aligned in their goal of ensuring continued political stability.

Without going into detail, Fahmi described the ongoing talks between the federal coalition and Sabah’s ruling bloc as “very healthy and productive.”

“We all want political stability in Sabah, and I believe that is also the desire of both the prime minister and the chief minister,” he said, referring to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor respectively.

Amanah vice-president Datuk Dzulkefly Ahmad added that unity remains the cornerstone of the coalition’s strategy — not just for federal polls, but also at the state level.

“I’m one of those who firmly believe that the winning strategy is on our side.

“If we maintain unity, we can sustain political stability, ensure growth and prosperity, and respond to the people’s demand for good governance,” he said.

The GRS-led Sabah government under Hajiji has consistently expressed its preference to continue working with its national partners in PH, rather than contesting independently, citing political stability as a key factor.

Hajiji has said the two coalitions will soon formalise their pact and announce the outcome of seat negotiations.

Fahmi added that both sides recognise Sabahans’ desire for continuity and progress, not political upheaval.

“The rakyat want stability, they want development, they want prosperity. That’s why staying the course with a unity strategy is the best way to win — even in Sabah,” said Dzulkefly.