PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) have agreed to implement a unified placement system for admissions to MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM), Fully Residential Schools (SBP) and other specialised schools starting next year.

MOE said the initiative aims to resolve the issue of overlapping offers, ensuring that the best and most deserving students are given placements, while also promoting efficient resource management and optimal enrolment in SBP, MRSM, and other specialised schools.

“MOE and MARA are focusing on a fairer and more inclusive student selection process, with 60 per cent of placements allocated to candidates from B40 families in rural and urban poor areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that students from national schools (Sekolah Kebangsaan, or SK) and national-type schools (SJK) can apply through the Special School Application System, while those from schools not registered under the MOE can submit their applications via the MyMRSM system managed by MARA.

“The MOE and MARA remain committed to reforming the country’s education ecosystem for the benefit of students, teachers, and the wider community,” it added. — Bernama