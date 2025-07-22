KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, passed in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, will empower courts to issue community service orders for littering offences in public areas.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the provision is introduced through a new subsection 77(B)(1), allowing courts to impose community service orders in addition to fines.

“I noticed all honourable members have called on the government to act firmly in enforcing this amendment.

“Therefore, I urge everyone to support the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) when it takes firm action against litterbugs, and not defend those who indiscriminately discard rubbish.

“When the courts hand down sentences, let us uphold social justice and avoid politicising or turning it into a polemic,” he said when winding up the debate on the Bill in Parliament.

The Bill was passed by a majority voice vote after being debated by 14 Members of Parliament (MPs).

Nga also said that under the amendment, courts will be required to take into account the physical and mental condition of the convicted individual before issuing a community service order.

“Under this Bill, the government does not prescribe a minimum period (for community service), in respect of the separation of powers. The courts have full discretion to determine the duration, after considering the individual’s physical and mental factors.

“As raised by Rasah MP (Cha Kee Chin), in cases involving autistic children, for example, the court will have discretion to assess their mental condition to determine suitability. We leave this to the court’s wisdom,” he said.

Nga added that several strategies have been outlined to strengthen the enforcement capacity of local authorities (PBTs), including increasing manpower, providing training for existing and new personnel and exploring the use of modern technology.

Earlier, when tabling the Bill for a second reading, Nga said the government’s primary objective in amending the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 is to educate offenders to be more mindful of environmental cleanliness for the benefit of the community.

He said the amendment also seeks to instil remorse and awareness by requiring offenders to wear special vests and serve community service based on a specified number of hours.

The Bill further seeks to prevent repeat offences, promote compliance with the law and reduce environmental pollution and the risk of vector-borne diseases.

“Based on the volume of litter collected, it is clear that fines imposed by PBTs are no longer an effective deterrent. Therefore, community service orders are a more appropriate punishment for those convicted of littering,” he said. — Bernama