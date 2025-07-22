PETALING JAYA, July 22 — PKR will continue to receive complaints against party members despite its disciplinary board not yet being reconstituted, its secretary-general Fuziah Salleh reportedly said.

She said this followed enquiries from members on filing misconduct reports after the recently concluded party elections.

“We are not trying to curb our members from speaking out [against their contemporaries in the party]. They have every right to submit their complaints,” she was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today.

“There is still room for members to file disciplinary reports on other members.”

Fuziah said the party constitution contains a clause allowing the central leadership council to scrutinise and decide on such complaints directly.

She added that the council’s upcoming meeting on July 27 would serve as a platform to handle any pressing issues.

Fuziah also said the party’s internal restructuring efforts would not hinder members from seeking redress through existing channels.

Last week, PKR Communications Director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has no intention of taking action against several PKR MPs who have expressed differing views on certain issues.

Fahmi said Anwar, who is also prime minister, urged party members and branch leaders to respect those differing opinions and move forward together to strengthen the party.

Yesterday, Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli defended his recent criticisms of the government and the judiciary, stressing that holding one’s own party accountable is a greater test of leadership than confronting political opponents.

Rafizi said he faced discomfort from PKR leaders, including a memo by Fuziah suggesting that questioning the judiciary implies a loss of confidence in Anwar.

After resigning as economy ministe, Rafizi has since become one of the biggest critics of the Anwar administration, saying he no longer needs to hold back as a backbencher.