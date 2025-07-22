KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The government aims to optimise student admissions into Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM), Fully Residential Schools (SBP) and other specialised schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) through the implementation of a unified placement offer system starting next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said under this system, each applicant will receive only one placement offer, either from MRSM, SBP or other specialised schools.

“This coordination is to prevent overlapping offers and ensure that every available spot is filled by students who are truly eligible,” he told reporters after chairing a Coordination Meeting between MRSM, SBP and specialised schools under the MOE here today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Ahmad Zahid said that previously, students could receive more than one offer, which often resulted in unfilled slots when offers were declined, thereby denying opportunities to other deserving students.

“Typically, between 10 and 15 per cent of seats go unfilled, which leads the Ministry of Education and MARA to be overwhelmed with appeal letters. We were unable to properly verify cases because the databases were not synchronised, but with this coordination in place, we expect appeals, if any, to be minimal under the new system,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the single system would enable a fairer and more inclusive distribution of placements, particularly for high-achieving students from rural areas and low-income families, in line with the government’s policy of prioritising the B40 group.

“I am confident this coordination is a step forward in restructuring the boarding school education ecosystem to be more efficient, with integrity, and to provide equal opportunities for all Malaysian children,” he said.

He added that the current policy would remain, with 60 per cent of student intake reserved for B40 families, and priority given to applicants from rural and urban poor areas, as part of the government’s effort to strengthen social mobility through education.

Ahmad Zahid said selection would also be based on the Special School Admission Assessment, with a unified online platform used by both MARA and the MOE. — Bernama