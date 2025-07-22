JOHOR BAHRU, July 22 — The Iskandar Puteri Umno division is prepared to take on Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) following the latter’s intention to stake their claim on the Kota Iskandar state seat for the upcoming state election.

Iskandar Puteri Umno information chief Datuk Abdul Aziz Sapian said the division is geared to contest against Amanah, irrespective of whether it’s a straight fight or multiple cornered contest in Kota Iskandar.

He said the Iskandar Puteri Umno division will not be intimidated by any political manoeuvring made by Amanah or their allies in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We are ready to face any form of challenge.

“If Amanah chooses to split votes among themselves, Umno sees this as evidence of PH’s weakness in failing to manage internal issues.

“The people will judge who is sincerely looking after their interests and who is simply pursuing power,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Aziz was responding to an earlier statement by Iskandar Puteri Amanah division that laid claim on both Kota Iskandar and Skudai for PH.

The former two-term Nusajaya assemblyman (prior to renaming to Kota Iskandar in 2018), said Umno respects the right of any political party to contest and determine their candidate in any seat. However, he explained that Umno determines its candidates and strategies based on the people’s priorities, the strength of its grassroots and the need to ensure political stability for the continued development of Johor.

“For Umno, all negotiations and decisions on seat distribution are the prerogative of the party and coalition’s highest leadership,” he said, adding that the final decision is not based on the wishes of Umno members at divisional levels.

Abdul Aziz said Umno remains committed to strengthening Johor’s political stability, especially in the strategic area of Kota Iskandar where where continued development and public well-being are priorities.

“As the Barisan Nasional (BN) elected representative, represented by Umno, in Kota Iskandar, we will continue to serve until the term ends without being distracted by Amanah’s political rhetoric.

“Rest assured that the Iskandar Puteri Umno division will continue to ensure that the area remains under a credible and stable leadership that serves the people, and not just a slogan,” he said.

Earlier, the Iskandar Puteri Amanah division declared it is prepared for PH to contest solo in Skudai and Kota Iskandar, setting up a possible clash with BN that is incumbent in the latter seat. Its division chief Dzulkefly Ahmad said PH’s official decision to contest in both of the state constituencies under the Iskandar Puteri federal seat was the result of the party division’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

Dzulkefly, who is also Johor Amanah deputy chairman, said the party is prepared for any outcome, including a three-cornered contest, if necessary, by bringing the people’s agenda of unity, institutional reform and sustainable development.

Kota Iskandar is a highly coveted seat as it is also the location for Johor’s administrative capital with the same name.

The state constituency was helmed by PH under Amanah after the watershed 2018 general elections. However, PH lost the seat to BN in the 2022 state election, where Umno maintains a strong presence.

Skudai has traditionally been under PH and is a known DAP stronghold since 2008.

Both state constituencies make up the Iskandar Puteri federal constituency.