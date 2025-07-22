KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A motorcyclist was injured in the neck after being ensnared in a kite string while riding along Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2, heading towards Sri Damansara near Kepong Metropolitan Lake Garden yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said that in the 6pm incident, the 27-year-old victim was riding his motorcycle in the middle lane when his body snagged a kite string, which cut his neck before the string snapped.

“The victim then stopped by the roadside and sought treatment at a polyclinic in Selayang for rope friction burns to his neck,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zamzuri said the case is being investigated under Section 80 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for placing objects across the road, obstructing traffic.

Earlier, a 41-second video recorded by the victim went viral on social media, showing an injury to his neck caused by a kite string. The victim also requested police to take action against anyone flying kites near the road in question. — Bernama