KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The government’s short-term and long-term action plans in addressing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper available on the Parliament’s official website, Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) will bring the matter up to the Prime Minister during the Minister’s Question Time.

Also, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) will ask the Prime Minister about how the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2002 regarding the sovereignty of Ligitan and Sipadan Islands may influence the determination of maritime boundaries between Malaysia and Indonesia in the Sulawesi Sea, including the sovereignty over blocks ND6 (Block Y) and ND7 (Block Z).

During the Question for Oral Answers session, Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (PN-Bachok) will seek an explanation from Investment, Trade and Industry Minister regarding government measures in addressing the United States tariff issue with the involvement of state governments, while Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) will ask the Agriculture and Food Security Minister about the savings through the reduction in subsidy expenditure and the impact on the egg market.

Following the question answer session, the sitting will continue with the first reading of the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025, the second reading of the Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Whistleblower Protection (Amendment) 2025.

The Second Meeting Of The Fourth Session Of 15th Parliament is scheduled for 24 days with the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan on July 31. — Bernama