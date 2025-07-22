PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) has opened two investigation papers against a transport company following a bus driver strike at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor Bahru on Sunday.

In a statement today, the ministry said that initial findings by the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) have found that the strike is linked to unresolved worker grievances, including unexplained salary deductions, the abrupt removal of special duty allowances, as well as unpaid overtime claims.

“Many drivers were reluctant to lodge formal complaints due to fear of retaliation. To avoid a repeat of the incident, JTKSM conducted early-morning checks at the premises today and found no further disruptions,” the ministry said.

KESUMA also revealed that the company had previously violated the Employment (Overtime) Regulations 1980 by recording over 104 hours of overtime in a single month during operations conducted on July 17.

The same operation saw KESUMA inspect 32 companies, resulting in 34 investigation papers, with 30 under the Employment Act 1955 and four under the Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

The ministry reminded employers to comply with all provisions of the Employment Act, particularly those related to lawful salary deductions. Violations can result in fines of up to RM50,000 per offence.

It noted that Human Resources Minister Steven Sim has instructed strict enforcement without compromise against companies failing to comply with labour laws.

Workers facing issues such as wage deductions, unpaid overtime or mistreatment are encouraged to file complaints with JTKSM via the hotline at 03-8886 5192/5937 or email [email protected]. — Bernama