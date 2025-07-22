JOHOR BAHRU, July 22 — Causeway Link, one of the operators of shuttle bus between here and Singapore, has confirmed today that several of its bus drivers have initiated a strike to voice their concerns.

The service, ran by Handal Indah Sdn Bhd, said it is taking the matter seriously and is committed to addressing the issues raised through open communication.

“We understand the vital role our bus captains play in delivering safe and reliable public transport services to the community,” Causeway Link said in a statement here.

“We want to reassure the public and our passengers that we are actively engaging with the relevant parties to address the situation and reach a constructive resolution.”

Causeway Link said efforts are being made to keep essential routes running and reduce service disruptions.

The company expressed regret over any inconvenience caused and thanked passengers for their understanding.

“We remain hopeful that through continued dialogue, we can resolve the matter in a manner that is fair and beneficial for everyone involved,” it added.

Malay Mail reported earlier that shuttle bus services from here to Singapore have returned to normal today after drivers ended their strike following discussions with the respective companies.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said negotiations over wages still continue, involving around 100 bus drivers.

Mohamad Fazli explained that there were many factors, including salaries, that contributed to the shuttle bus strike yesterday.

Yesterday, thousands of Malaysian workers commuting to Singapore were affected as more than 100 shuttle bus drivers to the republic went on strike from 5am.

Many Malaysians and other visitors to Singapore were stranded at major bus stops as well as the BSI. Some opted to walk the length of the Causeway to reach the republic.