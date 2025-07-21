JOHOR BAHRU, July 21 —Thousands of Malaysian workers commuting to Singapore were affected today as approximately 100 shuttle bus drivers to the republic went on strike starting at 5am.

Berita Harian reported that Malaysians and other visitors to Singapore were stranded at major bus stops as well as the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI).

Out of options some workers opted to walk over the border along the Johor Causeway.

A bus driver told Berita Harian that the strike was due to unhappiness over wage cuts, claiming that the bus company involved had cut their salaries by nearly a third.

Previously, the driver who only wished to be known as Atoi said, bus drivers were earning around RM2,800 to RM2,900 but were now being paid less than RM2,000.

Additionally, the drivers were expected to take on more work with an increase in mandatory trips from four to five.

Johor Public Works, Transportation, Infrastructure, and Communication Committee Chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh is meeting with the bus company and drivers to resolve the strike issue.