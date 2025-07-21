KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Transport Ministry will roll out stronger bus safety enforcement measures following a deadly crash last month that killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said Transport Minister Anthony Loke had presented preliminary findings of the incident during the Cabinet meeting last Friday, and that enforcement actions would follow soon.

“Last Friday, the Cabinet discussed the findings of the preliminary report presented by the Transport Minister. Among the matters to be followed up by the Ministry of Transport are enforcement actions, not only against those directly responsible, but also a broader review of safety aspects concerning bus drivers,” he said.

“God willing, the transport minister will soon implement more coordinated, structured, and comprehensive enforcement measures to ensure that, should any issues arise involving bus drivers, early action can be taken,” he told a press conference at Parliament today.

Last Saturday, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) said it was detailing additional action to be taken against the express bus operator involved in the incident.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said based on initial findings, the issue needed to be tackled comprehensively, involving not only JPJ and the police but also other relevant agencies.

He said this would ensure a more effective road safety system across the country.

The preliminary report revealed that the bus had been travelling at twice the permitted speed limit, which was one of the causes of the crash.