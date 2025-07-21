SEGAMAT, July 21 — A 14-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Sungai Segamat, behind a recreational park here, yesterday.

Segamat Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Mohd Hazim Abd Razak said they were alerted to the incident at 4.08 pm.

According to him, 11 personnel from Segamat BBP, along with four assets, namely a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT), two four-wheel-drive vehicles and a boat, were dispatched to the scene.

He said the victim’s body was found along the riverbank about five kilometres from where he was reported to have gone missing.

The search operation ended at 6.40 pm. — Bernama