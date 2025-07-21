PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — The Ministry of Finance (Treasury) has been instructed to explore ways to enhance the capabilities of pondok institutions, including upgrading existing facilities and improving the curriculum to better align with current needs.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the move is crucial to ensure students are not only grounded in religious knowledge but also equipped to face contemporary challenges,

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, gave his assurance that the traditional religious syllabus will remain intact. However, it will be complemented with elements such as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We will not interfere with the existing syllabus of pondok institutions, but we will incorporate new components such as TVET and AI.

“It is not about changing the system, but to complement and enhance it with elements that reflect current demands,” he said during a gathering with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government’s efforts to strengthen pondok institutions through upgraded infrastructure and an improved curriculum should not be politicised, as they are sincere initiatives to ensure students are not left behind in the national mainstream.

He said the move is made purely in the public interest, without any political agenda.

“Insya-Allah, I will contact Syeikh Wazir Che Awang Al-Makki Hafizahullah (Jabhah Pondok Kelantan deputy chairman) to accept his invitation to visit his pondok. This has nothing to do with politics. We should not be so tied to political views that we fail to recognise the greater good,” he said.

As an example, Anwar said the government had already started efforts to empower huffaz (Quran memorisers) by providing TVET education to 12,500 students in their respective institutions

“This is a significant number. Imagine the impact if this approach continues - it would offer our children greater exposure,” he said.

Anwar also commended the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and its agencies, led by Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, for organising the 2025 Muzakarah Umara’ dan Ulama’ Pondok Kebangsaan (UMRAN) and Malaysia Bermunajat programmes last Saturday.

He described both events as important platforms for strengthening ties between religious scholars and national leaders in advancing the MADANI policy framework.

“They also serve as a space to hear the views and advice of the ulama, ensuring that efforts to promote Islamic understanding and activities in the country remain in line with Islamic principles,” he said.

Anwar further stressed the importance of upholding values, ethics, and religious understanding while pursuing technological progress for national development.

“While we aim high and embrace modern technology, we must stay grounded.

“We may reach for the skies and master the latest technologies, but without firm roots in our faith, ethics, culture, and religion, that progress will be hollow,” he said. — Bernama