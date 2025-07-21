KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Nine areas in Peninsular Malaysia recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) levels as of 3 pm today.

According to the Environment Department’s (DOE) Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal, Alor Gajah in Melaka recorded the highest reading at 157, followed by Seremban, Negeri Sembilan (155) and Kemaman, Terengganu (153).

Johan Setia in Selangor, Temerloh in Pahang and Balok Baru in Kuantan, each recorded an API reading of 152.

Meanwhile, Nilai in Negeri Sembilan registered a reading of 138, Banting in Selangor recorded 135, and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur recorded 132.

Under DOE classification, API readings between 101 and 200 are categorised as unhealthy and may affect high-risk groups such as the elderly, children and individuals with respiratory conditions.

In an earlier statement, the DOE advised the public to limit outdoor activities, wear face masks when outdoors and seek immediate treatment if experiencing shortness of breath or respiratory issues.

Latest API readings are available at https://apims.doe.gov.my. — Bernama