PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Muslims to continue defending the legacy of Islamic scholarship and strengthening the relationship between religious scholars (ulama) and leaders (umara) in facing the challenges of the modern era, including the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation.

He reminded that technological success must be founded on values, ethics, and deep religious understanding, as these have long been the cornerstone of the strength of the Muslim ummah.

“If we do not move in tandem, and if we are not rooted in strong understanding and enlightenment, there is no guarantee of security.

“Malaysia is among the countries spearheading AI development, but without values and ethics, we will only be consumers of Western systems,” he said in his speech at the ‘Malaysia Bermunajat 2025’ programme themed ‘Uniting the Ummah Through Supplication and Knowledge’ at Putra Mosque here last night.

The programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), aims to enliven the culture of ‘munajat’ (supplication) and appreciation of knowledge as the foundation for uniting the ummah and building a society grounded in Malaysia Madani values.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the role of pondok institutions as the stronghold of Islamic faith, culture and knowledge during the colonial era.

“At a time when the education system, economy and culture were taken over by colonial powers, only one source of strength remained - the pondok or pesantren, which defended the soul of Islam, knowledge and the spirit of struggle.

“Imagine if, a hundred years ago, when the British took over, there had been no pondok or pesantren, we might have lost our faith, spirit and fighting soul,” he said.

He also expressed hope that students of pondok schools would master new knowledge, including in the fields of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and AI, to ensure they were not left behind in the mainstream of technological advancement.

“Therefore, pondok students too must be given a place in the modern education system, to master the digital world, while remaining rooted in Islamic scholarship,” he said.

Anwar also called on Muslims in the country to rediscover the vast treasures of Islamic knowledge, particularly in the fields of the Quran, hadith, fiqh, law, education - including technology - and national governance, so they did not lose their sense of history and identity in the excitement of pursuing change and technology.

Meanwhile, he said Malaysia had become a country that gathered ulama and scholars from around the world to speak, educate, and offer enlightenment to save the ummah and the nation in a free, open and respectful manner.

“We are grateful that this country is peaceful, we are united, and this is the only country that consistently brings together learned ulama from all over the world to speak, teach and provide clarity in the effort to save the ummah and the nation,” he said.

The Malaysia Bermunajat 2025 programme, which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and thousands of congregants, was graced by the presence of a renowned ulama from Pakistan, Maulana Tariq Jamil.

At the event, Tariq delivered a lecture filled with wisdom, emphasising the importance of nurturing a deep connection with Allah and the responsibilities of Muslims towards the surrounding community. — Bernama