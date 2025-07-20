KUANTAN, July 20 — The Pahang Road Transport Department (JPJ) has never issued a temporary travel pass for the purpose of vehicle inspection bearing the name and signature of its director.

Pahang JPJ clarified that the such a permit bearing its director’s name was fake and real temporary travel permits can be applied for at state JPJ counters or branches without requiring the director’s signature.

“The Pahang JPJ has found fake documents misusing the name of the department and the Pahang JPJ director. The department is serious about tackling the issue of falsifying documents and misusing names.

“A police report has been lodged yesterday and stern legal action will be taken against any party involved to protect public interest,” the department said in a statement tonight.

The department also advised the public to be cautious when engaging in the sale or purchase of vehicles, especially on platforms or from unverified sources, adding that complaints can be made to the department about any offer or claims by third parties about its services. — Bernama