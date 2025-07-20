KUANTAN, July 20 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) plans to expand enforcement of seatbelt usage to all buses owned by institutions of higher learning and fully residential schools.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the department will mobilise its state-level technical and enforcement teams beginning in August to collaborate with institutions in inspecting their buses.

“Almost all higher education institutions and residential schools have their own buses… we want to ensure that these vehicles are properly maintained and comply with specifications, and that their drivers also adhere to road safety regulations,” he told a press conference after officiating the MyLesen (B2) licence handover ceremony at a hotel here today.

However, he said inspections will be conducted in phases due to JPJ’s limited manpower capacity.

In a related development, Aedy Fadly said the department is currently developing a mechanism to suspend or revoke driving licences issued under the MyLesen B2 programme if participants are found to be involved in illegal activities such as illegal racing or ‘rempit’ (reckless riding). “We do not want the government’s efforts to go in vain, as the MyLesen B2 programme is fully funded by the federal government. From training to testing, recipients of the licence do not have to bear any cost,” he said.

Aedy Fadly urged all recipients of the programme to comply strictly with road regulations and to refrain from engaging in illegal or dangerous activities.

“We are still finalising the penalties, possibly suspension or complete revocation of the licence. Should that happen, the individual would have to reapply like any other member of the public. It’s a waste when we grant this opportunity to those who fail to value the government’s efforts,” he added.

At the event, a total of 940 out of 1,000 MyLesen B2 participants successfully obtained their motorcycle licences.

Meanwhile, he said that in line with Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s recent announcement to increase the programme’s national quota by 10,000 for the second half of the year, priority will be given to secondary school students, especially those in the JPJ Cadet programme.

“These students have already been exposed to traffic laws and road safety practices, making them ideal candidates for the B2 licence assistance programme,” he said.

Currently, there are 25 schools in Pahang with around 1,000 JPJ Cadets, and over 300 schools nationwide hosting the cadet units.

On July 10, Loke announced that JPJ would allocate an additional 10,000 slots under the MyLesen B2 programme nationwide, involving an allocation of RM3.5 million. — Bernama