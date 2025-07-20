JOHOR BAHRU, July 20 — Several e-gates at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) have resumed operations following a nationwide system disruption affecting entry and exit points.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said as of 6 pm yesterday, 26 out of 68 e-gates at BSI and three out of 12 at KSAB were back in service.

"Traffic congestion at both CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) complexes is currently under control, based on monitoring conducted this evening,” he told Bernama.

Manual counters were activated to ease the congestion after the system malfunction, which began around 1pm on Friday, he added.

"The e-gate disruption is a nationwide issue and relevant agencies are actively working to resolve it at both BSI and KSAB,” he said.

He also confirmed that ongoing monitoring is being carried out to ensure smooth traffic flow at both complexes.

The automated gate system outage affecting foreign visitors at key national entry points was reportedly caused by a data integration issue that slowed down cross-verification processes within the MyIMMS immigration system.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said the disruption led to long queues and congestion at several major locations, including Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, as well as at BSI and KSAB CIQs.

The agency clarified that Malaysian passport holders were not affected by the disruption and that the Immigration Department has taken immediate action to address the issue. — Bernama