IPOH, July 19 — A foreign woman, believed to be from Sulawesi, fled and left behind her husband and two young children during a pre-dawn immigration raid at a construction site in Persiaran Panorama Lapangan Perdana here today.

The family was among over 200 foreigners screened in the joint operation by the Perak Immigration Department and the General Operations Force.

Her husband and children, aged two and three, were detained, while she escaped.

Perak Immigration director Datuk James Lee said about 120 individuals were arrested for offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and related regulations.

“Our main focus tonight was on those using fake or expired documents, or staying in the country illegally,” he said.

He urged employers to deal directly with the Immigration Department and avoid using middlemen.

Those detained will be sent to the Home Ministry Complex, while undocumented children will be placed in a special depot. — Bernama