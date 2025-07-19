KANGAR, July 19 — Three Chinese men were arrested after they were believed to be involved in a housebreaking incident in Taman Bukit Kubu Phase 2, Kuala Perlis near here yesterday involving a loss of about RM4,000.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said police received a report at 11.38pm from a man who found that his uncle’s house in the area had been broken into.

“Initial investigations found that the house showed signs of a break-in at the back door. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed three suspects entering the house and taking several valuable items,” he said in a statement today.

Yusharifuddin said among the items reported missing were jewellery worth about RM1,200, cash worth RM2,500 from a safe and another RM357 from a drawer in a cupboard in one of the rooms of the house.

He said the investigation team from the Kangar Criminal Investigation Division (BSJD) together with the Forensic Unit of the Perlis police contingent headquarters (IPK) also inspected the scene of the incident.

He said earlier at 10.10 pm on the same day, police received information from the public that three unknown men were believed to have broken into the house and have been detained by villagers.

“Acting on the information, the arresting officer together with members of the Kuala Perlis police station task force and a MPV team of the Kangar IPD Kuala Perlis Zone went to the location and re-arrested the three men involved.

“The results of the investigation found that they were Chinese nationals aged between 38 and 54 years old who had been in this country for less than a week were looking for work. They were said to have been offered jobs as cooks but have yet to deal with any employers,” he said.

Yusharifuddin said further inspection found that the three suspects had valid travel documents and items believed to belong to the victims, including cash and jewellery, were also seized from them.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both upon conviction .

“The remand application against the three suspects has been granted for six days starting today by Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim,” he said. — Bernama