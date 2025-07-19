KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) is the main focus of the Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament which opens from Monday until August 28.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the tabling of MP13 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Minister of Finance, is scheduled to take place in the second week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting on July 31.

MP13, which sets the direction for the country’s development for 2026 to 2030, is the first by the MADANI Government under Anwar’s administration as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Anwar previously said the MP13 was formulated with a focus on the economic empowerment of the people through increased income, inclusive and sustainable economic structural reforms, as well as strengthening governance and efficiency in public service delivery.

Apart from that, it also emphasises regional justice, human capital development, and policy reforms to strengthen Malaysia’s competitiveness at the global level in line with the principles of MADANI Malaysia.

In this regard, Johari said this Dewan Rakyat session would provide adequate debate time for Members of Parliament to discuss the contents of the 13th Malaysia Plan while calling on all elected representatives to be professional and use the debate space well.

“We want the debate (session) to be more substantive and Members of Parliament should not politicise the situation so much that we drift too far.

“Members of Parliament need to stay focused on what issues we are discussing... how (they) can help the government by suggesting things that the government may have overlooked, that is our role,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview recently.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the MP13 debate session will last for eight days starting August 4, before the ministers wind up for four days starting August 18.

This session is also expected to be held in a more lively atmosphere with a comprehensive policy debate, given that it is the main meeting before the focus shifts to the tabling of the 2026 Budget at the scheduled meeting session this October.

Apart from MP13 presentation, Johari said this session is also expected to see the tabling and debate of several important bills involving aspects of institutional reform, government governance, public services and issues related to the welfare of the people.

In accordance with the Parliamentary Services Act 2025 (PSA) which has been approved by the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim, he said efforts and measures to reform Parliament also continue to be implemented and streamlined, especially in strengthening the role of each Special Select Committee of Parliament.

“The participation of the Special Select Committee needs to be expanded because its role is quite significant with its members comprising government and opposition MPs with experience, qualifications and great influence.

“When discussing an issue in the Special Select Committee, we see that it is not in favour of the government or the opposition, rather the decision made is to represent the people as a whole,” he said.

Commenting on the positions of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in the Dewan Rakyat following their resignations from the Cabinet, Johari said the two leaders would be transferred to the government backbenchers’ area.

He said it is a normal practice for any MP who is no longer a member of the administration or the Cabinet to move his seat to the backbenchers’ area. — Bernama