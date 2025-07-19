PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has issued 13 notices for various offences during 22 enforcement operations conducted nationwide in the first two weeks of this month.

Motac, in a statement, said that the enforcement operations involved inspections of 180 vehicles, 30 tourism companies, four accommodation premises, and 33 tour guides at several key locations.

It added that inspections were also conducted on entities suspected of operating tourism businesses without valid licences in Perak, based on public tip-offs.

“If convicted, the parties involved can face a maximum fine of RM500,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482),” it said.

The ministry also reminded individuals or companies providing tourism services, including transportation, accommodation, or the organisation of tourism activities, either physically or online, to immediately apply for a licence at the nearest state Motac office to avoid strict legal action.

Additionally, Motac said it will continue strengthening strategic cooperation with enforcement agencies such as the Road Transport Department, Royal Malaysia Police, National Anti-Drug Agency, and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency to ensure full compliance with tourism-related laws.

The ministry also welcomed cooperation from the public and industry players to report any tourism activities suspected of violating regulations through the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) at https://motac.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do. — Bernama