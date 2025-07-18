KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Police have launched an investigation into a viral claim made by a Taiwanese woman alleging she was extorted by police officers during a roadblock in SS2, Petaling Jaya, near here.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar said the Facebook account owner, a Taiwanese national, alleged that she was stopped at a police roadblock and was extorted by officers on duty.

“Following that, police have initiated a full investigation under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion,” he said in a statement.

Shahrulnizam also confirmed that the identity of the officers involved has been established and that investigations are ongoing.

He stressed that the police take such allegations seriously and will not compromise when it comes to misconduct, regardless of whether the victim is a citizen or a foreign national, as such acts tarnish the reputation of the force. — Bernama