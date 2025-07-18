SEREMBAN, July 18 — An elderly man was found dead, believed to have accidentally shot himself with a homemade firearm, at a durian orchard in Kampung Bandar Tinggi, Kuala Klawang, Jelebu.

Jelebu police chief Supt Azizan Said said the 67-year-old man’s body was discovered lying on the ground with visible bloodstains, and a police report was lodged by the victim’s family at 10.45 pm last night.

“Initial investigations at the scene revealed that the deceased had gone alone to his 2.023-hectare durian orchard in the morning and had not returned home by evening.

“A homemade wooden firearm was found near the body,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Azizan said the body has been sent to the Forensic Department at Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death and advised the public to refrain from speculating or interfering with their investigation. — Bernama