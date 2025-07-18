PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Seven Afghan nationals have been detained by the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) for attempting to enter the country using forged visas.

In a statement today, AKPS said the individuals were detected in two separate groups last Sunday morning and Tuesday night at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1.

“Acting on a tip-off, AKPS personnel at KLIA inspected their documents,” the statement said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two groups, consisting of five adults and two children aged between 15 and 36, used fake visas believed to have been obtained from Uzbekistan.

According to AKPS, they claimed to have fled Iran before making Malaysia their final destination.

AKPS denied them entry for violating immigration regulations and using forged travel documents.

“This swift and effective action reflects AKPS’s continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of border security and affirms that the country’s entry points will not be compromised by any attempt at illegal migration,” the statement added. — Bernama