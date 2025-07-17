KOTA BHARU, July 17 — Kelantan police are investigating the possibility that drug smugglers are concealing contraband in the rectums of cows and goats, and using livestock pens as transit points prior to distribution to other states.

Its chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said police had received intelligence on the new tactic but had yet to find solid evidence.

“We received information that some cattle or goat pens are being used as transit points for drugs. We are currently conducting intelligence, with the assistance of other enforcement agencies,” he told a special press conference here today.

He also revealed allegations that certain pen owners deliberately withholding food and water from cattle during a two-week quarantine period.

“The purpose may be to prevent the cattle from defecating (since drugs are hidden in the rectum), so that the drugs do not come out. We have received information but have yet to confirm it physically,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff said cattle smuggling from Thailand occurs in two forms, legally with a permit and through the quarantine process or illegally without a permit, without enclosures and brought in directly across the river or through rat trails.

He said the hot spots for cattle and drug smuggling are usually concentrated from Pasir Mas to Tanah Merah as the river in the area is narrow and shallow, making it easier for syndicates to cross.

“Kelantan police together with the General Operations Force, Marine Police and the army are continuously tightening control along the 136 km border with Thailand, besides actively sharing information with the authorities of the neighbouring country.

“We don’t leave the border stark open. We have fortifications, patrols and cooperation with Thailand to ensure that drugs do not penetrate our country,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff admitted that the state remains a main transit location for drug syndicates smuggling supplies from the neighbouring countries before distribution to other states and abroad.

He said that most drugs such as syabu, ganja and heroin are not popular for local use, but are instead smuggled in through the Kelantan border to be sent to the west coast of the Peninsula, including Kuala Lumpur, or to other countries. — Bernama