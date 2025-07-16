KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — A part-time YouTuber from China was fined RM800, in default one month’s jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for trespassing into the Malaysian Parliament compound.

Magistrate MS Arunjothy meted out the sentence on 25-year-old Li Zhechen after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering the Parliament grounds, which are designated as a restricted area under Section 5(1) of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959.

He committed the offence at 5.30 pm on July 9 and was charged under Section 7 of the same Act, which carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM1,000, or both.

According to the facts of the case, Li entered the compound to take photos and videos. On-duty police officers then detained him.

Deputy public prosecutor Adiba Iman Md Hassan earlier urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence to serve as a deterrent to the accused and the public.

Li’s lawyer, Lee Ewe Kiang, pleaded for a lenient sentence, saying his client was remorseful and had no intention of trespassing into a restricted area.

“On the day of the incident, my client, who was visiting Malaysia as a tourist, had been walking around Perdana Botanical Gardens before accidentally entering the nearby Parliament grounds.

“He apologises to all parties involved,” the lawyer said. — Bernama