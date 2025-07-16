JOHOR BAHRU, July 16 — The Johor government and the Ministry of Health (MOH) have agreed on the urgent need to fill vacancies, improve facilities and upgrade infrastructure at three major hospitals to strengthen healthcare services and support frontline workers.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said these key matters were discussed during a meeting between the state delegation and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad in Putrajaya yesterday.

The discussion focused on enhancing the operations of Johor’s three main hospitals, Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Hospital Sultan Ismail and Hospital Kulai.

“Both parties also agreed that Hospital Pasir Gudang and Klinik Kesihatan Cendana must be further improved with additional manpower and equipment ahead of their expected opening early next year.

“To ensure smooth implementation, a special task force will be set up to coordinate and monitor short-, medium-, and long-term action plans,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, for his continued concern for the welfare and well-being of Johoreans, particularly in the area of public healthcare.

Onn Hafiz emphasised that the state government and MOH remain committed to upholding the people’s right to fair, efficient and quality medical treatment, while also safeguarding the welfare of frontline workers who form the backbone of the healthcare system.

Yesterday, Onn Hafiz revealed that Johor is facing a worsening healthcare manpower crisis, with some nurses reportedly managing between 10 and 14 patients per shift, far exceeding the ideal nurse-to-patient ratio of 1:6, or a maximum of 1:8, especially at major hospitals.

He described the situation as alarming, warning that it not only affects the morale of healthcare workers but also compromises the quality of care provided to patients. — Bernama