JOHOR BAHRU, July 15 — More than 30,000 user accounts in several areas around Johor Baru, including Tebrau, will experience a scheduled water supply disruption lasting 26 hours beginning today.

The disruption is due to maintenance works at the Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant in Pasir Gudang to ensure long-term system reliability and a more stable water supply.

Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Anuar Abdul Ghani had earlier said that water tankers would be deployed to meet emergency needs at critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and other institutions requiring uninterrupted water supply.

The scheduled disruption is part of a proactive measure to keep the water supply system in optimal and safe condition.

For further information, the public may visit Ranhill SAJ’s official website at www.ranhillsaj.com.my, its official Facebook page, or contact the hotline at 1800-88-7474. — Bernama