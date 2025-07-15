PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today confirmed that the government will introduce the much-anticipate Freedom of Information Act.

He said the Bill will be tabled in Parliament by the end of this year.

“We will also introduce Freedom of Information Act to strengthen transparency and give the public real access to government decisions. This is a vital step in building public trust and encouraging informed participation in our democracy.

“We will bring this law to Parliament by the end of the year, so the public can hold us to account,” he said in his speech at the International Conference On Governance And Integrity 2025 here.

The Freedom of Information Act would enhance the disclosure of information in the public interest, giving every individual the opportunity to access information.

This includes submitting an application to any ministry, government department, or agency through, except for certain information such as personal data and matters that might threaten public order and national security.

The legislation includes a proposal to set up a body that can be referred to if a department or ministry decides to deny access to a document.

The body would consist of retired judges and experienced individuals to help ensure that the government’s initiatives related to the legislation were more accessible and beneficial for the public.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said told reporters that the bill will be brought to Parliament during the October session.

“Everything is ready. The next session won't be in time, but there's one more, the October session. Everything is fine, it's all on track,” she said when met after the event.

Anwar also said that the government is in the process of amending the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711) to provide broader and more meaningful safeguards.

“This includes removing previous exclusions that limited protection and establishing



an independent Whistleblower Protection Committee to ensure effective implementation,” he said.

The amendment aims to strengthen protections for whistleblowers and ensure more effective laws in combating misconduct and leakages in the administration.

Anwar said these reforms reflect the government’s holistic and determined approach to build strong, fair, and transparent institutions that serve all Malaysians with integrity.